Venice to Track Cell Phones, Use CCTVs to Limit Number of Tourists
Donald Wood September 07, 2021
As part of an effort to curb overtourism and minimize the spread of coronavirus, officials in the Italian city of Venice plan to track every person through cameras, a mobile phone-tracing system and more.
According to Reuters.com, Venetian officials will use 468 CCTV cameras, optical sensors and a mobile phone-tracing system to determine residents from visitors, where people are coming from, where they are going and how fast they are moving.
The lagoon city will also measure how many gondolas are sailing in the Canal Grande, how fast they’re traveling and water levels. Data will be collected once every 15 minutes for up-to-date analysis purposes.
Government officials are working on regulations to require tourists to post their travel plans in an app, essentially forcing them to book a day trip to the city. In addition, tourists will be forced to pay between 3-10 euros to enter, depending on the time of the year.
Venetian authorities are also testing airport-like turnstiles to help keep tabs on the number of travelers entering the city, with officials able to turn away tourists if the number of people within the city’s borders reaches its upper limit.
Venice mayor Luigi Brugnaro said the restrictions were first discussed in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced officials to postpone the implementation. The rules are expected to be enforced starting between next summer and 2023.
Brugnaro said authorities are trying to make tourism more sustainable in a city visited by 25 million people a year.
“I expect protests, lawsuits, everything...but I have a duty to make this city livable for those who inhabit it and also for those who want to visit,” Brugnaro said. “There'll be conditions attached to obtain priority bookings and discounts.”
“You can't come in your swimming suit,” Brugnaro continued. “You can't jump from a bridge or get drunk. Whoever comes must respect the city.”
