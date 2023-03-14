What You Should Know About China Reopening Borders to International Travelers
Impacting Travel Donald Wood March 14, 2023
China announced it has reopened its borders to international travelers and resumed visa services as it continues to lift some of the last remaining coronavirus-related travel restrictions.
According to The Associated Press, the Chinese government revealed that all types of visas would once again be issued to international tourists, starting on Wednesday. Visa-free entry is also expected to return for approved destinations and cruise ships that had no visa requirements before the COVID-19 outbreak.
For travelers with visas issued before March 28, 2020, they will still be permitted to enter the country. Chinese officials said visa-free entry will be offered to international visitors entering Guangdong in southern China from Hong Kong and Macao.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told The Associated Press the country “optimized measures for remote testing of people coming to China from relevant countries.” Travelers must present a negative coronavirus test taken within 48 hours of their flight and complete a Customs Health Declaration.
China previously approved outbound group tours for Chinese citizens, with the positive results of the pilot program leading the government to reopen its borders.
“China will continue to make better arrangements for the safe, healthy and orderly movement of Chinese and foreign personnel on the basis of scientific assessments and in light of the situation,” Wang continued. “We also hope that all parties will join China in creating favorable conditions for cross-border exchanges.”
In response, Intrepid Travel will look to bring its first international tourists to mainland China by June.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced it would drop COVID-19 testing for travelers arriving from China. The U.S. government said it would monitor coronavirus cases and adjust the protocols as necessary.
In February, officials from Macao announced plans to ease facial covering mandates as the region continues to adjust coronavirus-related requirements. The new guidelines no longer call for masks to be worn outside, with indoor venues—including the area’s massive casino and shopping industries—being allowed to decide whether to enforce a mandate.
