CDC Lifting COVID Testing Requirements for Arriving Chinese Travelers
Impacting Travel Donald Wood March 08, 2023
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced it would drop COVID-19 testing for travelers arriving from China, starting on Friday.
According to Reuters.com, sources said the U.S. government would monitor coronavirus cases in China and around the world to adjust the protocols as necessary, but the CDC did not respond to requests for comment.
In January, the U.S. followed the lead of several other countries and implemented new rules requiring passengers on airlines arriving from China aged two and older to show a negative COVID test result taken no more than two days before departing from China, Hong Kong or Macao.
Japanese government officials announced last week that coronavirus-related restrictions on Chinese arrivals had been lifted. The decision came after China declared a “major victory” over COVID-19.
Last month, Macao announced plans to ease facial covering mandates as the region continues to adjust coronavirus-related requirements. The new guidelines no longer call for masks to be worn outside, with indoor venues—including the area’s massive casino and shopping industries—being allowed to decide whether or not to mandate facial coverings.
In nearby Hong Kong, the region lifted its mask mandates, which were implemented in July 2020 and renewed every two weeks.
