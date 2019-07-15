Mexico Travel Agencies Recognize President of the Xcaret Group
People Experiencias Xcaret July 15, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Grupo Xcaret consists of seven parks, three archaeological site tours and 900 hotel rooms. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Last week, the Mexican Association of Travel Agencies (AMAV) recognized Miguel Quintana Pali, President of Grupo Xcaret, for more than a decade of contributions to the Mexican Caribbean tourism industry. The recognition was given during the celebration of the 43rd anniversary of the association.
“It is a great honor to receive this important distinction for doing what I love most, showing off our country by entertaining our visitors,” said Miguel Quintana Pali, “We have evolved and grown with the destination, from zero visitors thirty years ago to four million this year, from one park to seven parks, three archaeological site tours and 900 hotel rooms.”
Pali is committed to increasing visitation to Yucatan and Campeche by raising the overnight stay from seven to 14 days and capturing untapped tourism segments, such as health, retirees and cruise passengers, whose point of entry or exit is Quintana Roo.
Over the last year and a half, Hotel Xcaret made headlines for its untraditional ALL-FUN INCLUSIVE concept, which grants guests full access to Grupo Xcaret’s nature parks and tours, in addition to food, drinks and transport to/from airport. Hotel Xcaret Mexico also led the way in sustainable hospitality, with natural beauty taking center stage as a testament to the property’s mission of being respective and reflective of the environment.
“We are committed to giving travelers the best vacation of their life and provide them with something beyond the sun and the beach. Current visitors want more interaction with our people, they yearn to learn about their stories, customs and traditions,” said Pali.
Looking forward to the rest of 2019, Hotel Xcaret Mexico will focus on developing new and innovative projects, renovating and improving its current offering, partnering with the best sustainability brand’s in the marketplace and starting its own initiatives that propel Mexico to be a green destination.
The Grupo Xcaret gratefully acknowledges the support of dedicated agencies, authorities and more than 7,000 travel partners who make it possible for them to offer the best quality product and service in Mexican hospitality.
SOURCE: Grupo Xcaret press release.
