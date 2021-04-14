Abercrombie & Kent Offers Encore Departure of Private Jet Experience
Janeen Christoff April 14, 2021
Demand is off the charts for bucket list travel experiences, and Abercrombie & Kent (A&K) is responding by adding more departures.
The tour operator has announced an encore departure of its sold-out Wildlife Safari: Around the World by Private Jet.
“After months of not being able to travel, our guests are ready to reward themselves,” said Ann Epting, senior vice president, private jet & special interest travel. “The pandemic put things into perspective, and they want to experience the places they have always dreamed of visiting—and are unwilling to wait any longer. Traveling by private jet makes it possible to visit seven remarkable wildlife destinations in just 24 days.”
The encore Wildlife Safari: Around the World by Private Jet is limited to 48 guests. The journey visits Japan for the Japanese Macaque, and the Philippines to see tarsiers and whale sharks. Guests see honey bears and orangutans in Malaysia and encounter Bengal tigers in India. In Rwanda, travelers visit with gorillas and golden monkeys and in Kenya, there is the Big Five.
A&K is also previewing other popular journeys from 2022, giving clients something adventurous to look forward to in the coming year.
In 2022, travelers are lining up for the tour operators’ small group journeys, in exotic locales around the world.
Travelers can choose the 14-day Great Migration Safari in Style, which is limited to just 18 guests. Botswana Safari in Style is a 10-day journey, limited to 16 guests, and the Egypt & the Nile itinerary is limited to 18 guests and takes place over 10 days. Also popular are Petra to the Pyramids & a Nile Yacht Cruise journeys and the Splendors of Morocco trip.
Travelers can also choose to travel to Asia and the Pacific on popular itineraries that are also offered to small groups, including Images of Indochina & Angkor Wat, Classic Japan and Australia & New Zealand: The Lands Down Under.
Popular Europe and South and Central America trips include the Splendors of Budapest, Vienna & Prague, Ireland: Splendors of the Emerald Isle, Wonders of the Galapagos & Machu Picchu and Peru: Machu Picchu & the Sacred Valley.
