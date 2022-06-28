Abercrombie & Kent Unveils Two New Expedition Cruises
Due to increased demand, Abercrombie & Kent (A&K) is expanding its roster of luxury expedition cruises in 2023 with two new 14-day itineraries – the “Seychelles & Coastal Tanzania” sailing and the “French Polynesia to Easter Island” voyage.
The 14-day itineraries will put the spotlight on “rich marine environments and discovering places of historic significance, best appreciated in small groups led by highly experienced guides,” A&K said.
“We’ve seen immediate interest from guests who are eager to explore regions far off the beaten path under the leadership of A&K’s Expedition Team – experts who offer incomparable insight into the regions’ distinctive offerings,” said Bob Simpson, Abercrombie & Kent’s vice president of expedition cruising.
The “Seychelles & Coastal Tanzania” itinerary aboard the new Le Jacques Cartier will embark in Zanzibar and explore the ruins of Kilwa Kisiwani, a UNESCO World Heritage site; Seychelles’ marine life; and the Aldabra Atoll, another UNESCO World Heritage site.
“We have arranged an exclusive opportunity for guests to spend two days in Aldabra Atoll, an undiscovered underwater paradise, including access to islands that are difficult (and expensive) to reach by any other means,” Simpson said.
Capacity is limited to 148 guests.
The “French Polynesia to Easter Island” itinerary aboard Le Boreal will enable guests to explore Easter Island, snorkel in the world’s largest archipelago chain – the Tuamotu archipelago – and “follow in the wake of the Bounty including seldom-visited Pitcairn and the uninhabited islands of Ducie,” Simpson said.
“This is the epicenter of what happened during and after the mutiny on HMS Bounty; the 56 residents of Pitcairn are all direct descendants of the ship’s crew.”
Capacity is limited to 199 guests.
Rates for both itineraries start at $14,995.
Other A&K expedition travel highlights for 2023 include the “Kimberley Cruise: Australia’s Last Frontier” and “Komodo, Papua & Great Barrier Reef.”
