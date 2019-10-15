An Increasing Number of Tour Operators Begin Offering Carbon Offsets
Tour Operator Mia Taylor October 15, 2019
As the debate continues over whether carbon offsetting is truly effective, a growing number of tour operators have begun taking the notable step of providing offsets on behalf of their customers in an effort to operate in a more eco-conscious manner.
World Expeditions, for instance, has announced that all of its trips will be carbon neutral by November 1. And this added feature will be provided at no extra cost to travelers.
In a statement on its website, Word Expeditions says proceeds from its adventures are used to purchase carbon credits through the world’s largest and most awarded carbon project developer, South Pole, who puts the money toward Positive Impact Projects.
“These projects aim to transition communities from fossil fuel dependency to renewable energy, as well as help protect and regenerate forests that capture and store carbon from the atmosphere,” says the website for the tour company, which offers about 500 itineraries across the globe.
The company is offsetting the carbon emissions from the land travel portion of each customer’s journey to support a wind farm in Vietnam, a conservation project in Australia, a habitat protection project in Zimbabwe and a hydropower plant in China.
A recent article in The Guardian also noted that Bamboo Travel has announced plans to offset about 1.5 tons of carbon for each client who takes part in holidays in Asia. The offsets will be achieved via the company’s partnership with Gold Standard.
Intrepid is yet another notable option for travelers looking to book with environmentally conscious tour operators. The company, an environmental trailblazer, has been carbon-neutral since 2010. It offsets all of the 2,000 trips it sells by buying carbon credits in renewable energy.
What’s more, beginning in 2020 Intrepid will expand its efforts to cover even the flights its clients' book.
Some of the other tour operators that are launching offsetting efforts of one type or another, according to The Guardian, include Canopy & Stars (which intends to plant one million trees by 2025) and Undiscovered Mountains (which allows travelers to plant a tree to offset their travels).
Responsible Travel, long an outspoken voice in the move toward more sustainable operations in the industry, recently released its own guide to being a more environmentally conscious traveler.
Notably, the company says carbon offsets are not the answer and suggests in fact, that they have been proven to be ineffective.
