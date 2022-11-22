Booking Strategies to Lock in Favorable Exchange Rates
November 22, 2022
Avanti Destinations announced that though pent-up demand for travel has generally increased prices, the current strength of the US dollar against the British Pound and Euros has enabled travel advisors to lock in favorable exchange rates for clients by booking future international vacations at today’s prices.
“For decades, many independent travelers have relied on finding last-minute deals on hotels and airfare,” said Paul Barry, CEO of Avanti Destinations. “But with pent-up demand pushing up prices, hotel rates today in London, for example, can be more than double what they were prior to the pandemic.
Last-minute rates for airfare, as well as hotels, have increased dramatically due to limited supply. Demand is expected to rise substantially in 2023 as travelers from Asia and Australasia return to Europe and the UK. We encourage advisors to let their independent travel clients know that booking an international trip in advance can secure the best rates on hotels and other services that take advantage of today’s strong dollar.”
Booking in advance with a small deposit opens up a greater choice of accommodations and sightseeing tours and private tours with timed reservations according to Barry.
Other booking strategies include traveling during the off-season with fewer tourists, a less crowded, more relaxed atmosphere and less waiting in line for popular attractions in demand during peak season.
Barry also suggests visiting secondary cities vs the more popular destinations. This allows for more affordable vacations and deepens travelers understanding of each country. “For clients who have been to London, Paris, Rome, Venice,” says Barry, “try suggesting Manchester, Liverpool, Edinburgh, Glasgow, or Cardiff in the UK. Or Lyon, Dijon, Marseille, Bordeaux in France. In Italy, explore Turin, Milan, Genoa, or Sicily.”
And because Avanti’s rates for European and UK hotels include hotel taxes and a substantial breakfast, this also enables clients to save money.
Avanti and their in-country partners offer 24/7 service to support travelers abroad, providing peace of mind to independent travelers.
