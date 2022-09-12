Avanti Unveils Latest 'Go365' Campaign for Travel Advisors
Avanti unveiled its latest “Go365” campaign for travel advisors with two e-brochures, one dedicated to agents and another for their clients.
The campaign is designed to assist travel advisors in selling more independent travel, with a focus on the offseason of October through March.
“The new travel advisor reference guide to the Go365 Winter Travel consumer e-brochure, emphasizing travel between October and March in Europe and the U.K., has tips on how advisors can create their own winter travel campaign using Avanti’s marketing tools, such as social media posts, flyers, postcards, blog articles,” said Avanti, which sells custom vacations exclusively through travel advisors.
“Instructions for how to use the company’s new booking platform to create inspirational itineraries, as well as tips on how to identify likely candidates for winter FIT travel within their client database, are also provided.”
In essence, the campaign is designed to help travel advisors recommend independent travel to clients who are traditionally more inclined to take a cruise or escorted tour vacation, said Avanti CEO Paul Barry.
“We have seen per booking increases this year of more than 50 percent for FIT clients booking with our advisor partners,” Barry said. “The number of people per booking has increased, and more services are being booked before departure compared to 2019. Also, independent clients are traveling more frequently than before. That adds up to more commission for advisors.”
He noted that nearly half the company’s bookings during the last several months were made 10 weeks prior to departure, “which means clients are likely to consider traveling this fall or winter, and that fits right into the European vacations highlighted in the new Go365 e-brochure.”
“Private sightseeing and activities with top-notch local guides and private transfers make independent travel less daunting for first-timers, and our revamped agent portal makes it easy for advisors to build their own unique vacations tailor-made for each client,” Barry added.
