Contiki Launches Bucket List Sale for 2022 Travel
Tour Operator Contiki Lacey Pfalz July 26, 2021
Beginning this July 29, Contiki, the leader in travel for individuals between 18 to 35 years old can save up to 25 percent with its new bucket list sale, with 24 trips in bucket list destinations like Italy, Tanzania and Greece.
The sale will begin on July 29 and will end on August 4, 2021. It applies towards 24 trips across the globe, as well as some Detour journeys, 3-4 day adventures that immerse travelers in local cultures with local hosts. Travelers can receive the discount by making a full $99 deposit towards any applicable 2022 trip.
One of these Detour journeys is a 3-day truffle hunting trip in Bracciano, Italy. Travelers can join a local host and truffle hunter searching for the famed mushrooms, then can enjoy several cooking classes that involve wine, pasta and of course, the truffles.
Other trips with available discounts include a 15-day Simply Italy experience, an East Africa Safari Tour and a Mykonos & Santorini Island Escape, each including awesome accommodations, immersive experiences and plenty of adventure.
“We are excited and fortunate that travel has finally returned, and we want our guests’ next travel experience to be an unforgettable one. This sale is to inspire travelers to plan that long-awaited bucket list journey, one that immerses them into the culture while making life-long friends.” Said Adam Armstrong, CEO of Contiki.
For more information, please click here.
Sponsored Content
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Become a Belize Specialist and Start Selling This Diverse Destination
For more information on Contiki
For more Tour Operator News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS