Contiki Launches New US National Park Trips

Tour Operator Contiki Lacey Pfalz January 19, 2021

Lookout Trail, Zion National Park
PHOTO: Lookout Trail, Zion National Park (Photo by Marcbensonphotography / Dreamstime.com)

Contiki now offers trips across the U.S. National Parks to connect young travelers with nature.

The National Parks Plus tour is a 9-day trip that takes you through Zion National Park, where travelers can experience glamping under the stars.

Then, they’ll travel to Yellowstone National Park, where they’ll swim in Lake Powell and enjoy a cowboy cookout dinner. Later, they’ll be the only travelers allowed on private Navajo land as they follow an indigenous guide through the Navajo part of the Grand Canyon and discover the traditional hogons of the Navajo people.

For a shorter trip, travelers can opt to choose a 3-day camping trip at one of the national parks, like the Yellowstone and Grand Teton trip.

This tour will visit Old Faithful and Lake Jenny, as well as the opportunity to choose an easy or moderate hike to see more incredible volcanic features. A trip to the park is complete after a visit to the Yellowstone Grizzly Bear and Wolf Discovery Center. Optional add-ons are available to personalize a trip and add something for every vacation style.

Travelers can now reserve their spots on these trips for $99 if booked by March 31, 2021, and can save 25% off for 2021 and 2022. Travelers can save up to 20% off trips around the world.

Please visit Contiki for more information.

Lacey Pfalz
