Contiki Offers New Adventures for 2021
Tour Operator Contiki Janeen Christoff December 02, 2020
Contiki is feeling optimistic about the coming travel season and has added a number of new trips and experiences for 2021, in hopes that millennials and Gen-Z travelers will be able to once again enjoy vacations abroad.
New opportunities with Contiki include a vegan odyssey in Europe, trekking in the Himalayas or Mt Kilimanjaro, surfing in Devon and more.
Contiki previously announced its first vegan vacation in Berlin, Prague, Vienna and Budapest hosted by vegan influencers in August of next year.
The tour operator has also added new ways to give back and make travel matter. The company is offering more Contiki Cares experiences designed to support the people, planet or wildlife in the destinations we travel to, with the goal of having at least one such experience across 50 percent of its trips by 2025.
Travelers can join Contiki’s New York Uncovered trip and make travel matter on a visit to the Bronx to learn about Green Bronx Machine, a nonprofit that develops urban agriculture projects to help marginalized communities.
Travelers who want to take their trips to the next level can join Contiki’s new six-day Nepal Trek Challenge, trekking in the Himalayas or the Marangu Kili Climb, a seven-day journey up the highest peak of Africa in Kilimanjaro.
For those seeking an adrenaline rush, Contiki’s Cape to Delta Safari is a 15-day trip that offers some heart-pounding experiences such as rafting down the Zambezi river, bungee jumping over Victoria Falls, sliding across the Zambezi from Zambia to Zimbabwe or swinging off the famous bridge connecting Zimbabwe to Zambia. That’s in addition to wildlife viewing and a safari.
Another adventurous option is its Canada & the Rockies journey offering travelers the chance to zipline, whitewater raft, walk along the Capilano Suspension Bridge and explore the Canadian Rockies.
Travelers who want to add a new skill to their repertoire can enjoy a four-day surfing and yoga retreat in Devon or can learn to be a safari guide in Kruger National Park on a six-day South Africa trip.
Contiki's new opportunities include a lot of adventure, but that doesn’t mean travelers can’t also live like royalty. Contiki’s 17th century Château de Cruix in Beaujolais has undergone a $.1.5 million renovation this year, and stays are available on the new Food and Wine in a French Chateau four-day mini-break.
With a $99 deposit, travelers can secure their trip fares for 2021 and 2022. Plus, they can change their trip or dates later for free.
