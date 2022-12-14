Contiki Reports Best Booking Sales in History
December 14, 2022
Contiki, the social tour operator for young travelers and part of TTC Tour Brands, reported its best three booking days in the company’s 60-year history over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, with record sales also attributed to travel advisors.
The tour operator had launched a sale offering up to 25 percent off on over 60 trips across the globe for next year, with Greece and Croatia trips departing in summer 2023 already reaching record-breaking sales.
Bookings attributed to advisors comprise a much larger number than they have previous. In fact, total sales brought in by travel advisors was four times higher than sales in 2021 – a massive increase that could indicate that travelers aged 18-35 could be more reliant upon travel advisors than ever before.
Contiki has been carbon neutral since April of this year. The tour operator, including its other TTC Tour Brands members and their parent company, The Travel Corporation, have amended their sustainability initiatives to move away from carbon offsetting towards more long-lasting changes, such as using greener travel methods and choosing accommodations that utilize renewable energy.
