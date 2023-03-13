Eurobound Introduces Family Itinerary to Paris and Provence
Tour Operator Claudette Covey March 13, 2023
Eurobound unveiled a luxury 12-night family itinerary, which explores Paris and Provence.
The trip begins in Paris with a five-night stay in a two-bedroom apartment. From Paris, guests travel to Aix-en-Provence for three nights and return to the City of Lights for the final three nights.
Guests will be accommodated in junior suites with connecting double rooms in boutique hotels in Aix-en-Provence and the final three nights in Paris.
The first five nights in Paris include such activities as private tours of the Louvre and Orsay Museum with private transfers between accommodations and the museums, a private croissant and breakfast pastry cooking class, private driver-guide tour of Versailles, a small-group half-day Montmartre culinary walking tour and an afternoon “skip the line” Eiffel Tower tour.
The last three nights in Paris will enable travelers to focus on individual pursuits, Eurobound said.
In Aix-en-Provence, activities include a tour of a family-owned lavender estate in Puyricard with a lavender syrup tasting and a soap workshop.
The cost is $5,395 per person, based on a family of five. Cost includes accommodations with breakfast, tours, cooking class, first-class roundtrip rail travel between Paris and Aix-en-Provence, and roundtrip private railway and airport-to-hotel transfers.
Eurobound itineraries are sold exclusively through travel advisors.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Paris
For more Tour Operator News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS