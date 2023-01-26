Eurobound Introduces New Portugal Packages
Tour Operator Claudette Covey January 26, 2023
With interest in Portugal continuing to surge, Eurobound has introduced several custom itineraries to sate demand.
“Our Portugal itineraries were up in 2022, and the trend is continuing,” said Eurobound President Brigitte Armand.
One of the new itineraries is a 12-night program tailored to active first-time travelers to the destination.
Tour participants will spend three night each in Lisbon and Porto, two nights in Cascais, and four nights on Sao Miguel, the Azores’ biggest island.
The program incorporates a variety of activities, including a walking tour focused on food, a cooking class, a hike, an e-bike tour and a whale-watching excursion.
Highlights in Lisbon include a private half-day “Culture and Food Walking” tour and dinner featuring Portugal’s Fado music.
Activities in Porto include an e-bike tour and a private full-day excursion to the Douro Valley.
In Cascais, travelers will visit to a local market, culminating in a cooking class followed by lunch.
The base for touring in Sao Miguel is the island’s capital city of Ponta Delgado. Travelers will embark on a half-day hiking excursion to the Boca do Inferno crater, which features 360-degree views of the surrounding area.
“The Furnas Valley – a dormant volcano with thermal pools and mineral springs – highlights a full-day private excursion to the island’s north and eastern sides, while a shared whale watching tour with marine biologists provides a close-up vantage of the area’s sea life,” Eurobound said.
Cost for the package is $6,495 per person, double, which includes accommodations with breakfast, private airport and rail transfers, touring and activities roundtrip airfare from Lisbon to Ponta Delgada and roundtrip first-class rail from Lisbon to Porto.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Portugal
For more Tour Operator News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS