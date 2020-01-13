G Adventures Announces the Return of G-Normous Agent Incentive Program
Leading small group adventure tour operator, G Adventures, is bringing back G-Normous for its seventh consecutive year. Launching in January 2020, and running for four months, the agent incentive program offers more than $100K in prizes.
Up until April 30, 2020, agents have the opportunity to take advantage of extra commission and win weekly and monthly prizes including cash and trips. The top-selling agent wins the $5,000 G-Normous jackpot.
Jenn Stevens, U.S. trade marketing manager, G Adventures, says the adventure operator, which is a leader in community tourism, is looking forward to working with travel advisors to change more lives through travel in 2020.
“G Adventures celebrates its 30th birthday in 2020, so we wanted to start the year’s peak season off with a bang and celebrate this milestone with our valued agent partners by offering them great prizes, trips and bonus commission. We’re especially keen to recognize agents who are first-time bookers, so we’re offering a special incentive to agents who book their clients on a life-changing adventure with us for the first time,” says Stevens.
All agents with a G Adventures Sherpa account will be automatically registered for G-Normous. Agents without a Sherpa account should register through their agency manager at www.gadventures.com/agents/register/.
Regardless of travel date, agents will receive a ballot for every client booked on a G Adventures tour and two ballots for every client booked on a National Geographic Journeys trip between January 01 and April 30, 2020. A ballot will be selected each week. Winning Agents can claim their prize from a wall of 25 prizes at: https://www.gadventures.com/agents/g-normous/.
During the month of February, agents will receive an extra two percent commission on all eligible bookings by using a unique promotion code at the time of booking.
Consumer offers
- The incentive program will be supported with consumer offers exclusive to G-Normous registered agents, along with promotional materials and webinars. In January, clients save 15 percent off select Marine style adventures with promo code: G20EPP015MAR01. In March, clients save 15 percent off select Active and Wellness style tours with promo code: G20EPP015ACT01. In April, clients save 10 percent off select Classic style tours with promo code: G20EPP010CLA03.
Prizes
- The agent with the highest number of clients booked between January 1 and April 30, 2020 will win the $5,000 G-Normous jackpot. Monthly trips (excluding flights) will be awarded to the agent with the most clients booked.
- The agent with the highest number of private group bookings of eight or more clients will win $2,500. To qualify, agents must make at least two private group bookings
- Prizes will be awarded to agents who engage their customers in a new way to travel by making their first G Adventures booking.
- Additionally, special cash prizes will be awarded to agents and National Geographic Journey Specialists who engage their customers in a new way to travel by making their first G Adventures booking.
For more information and complete terms and conditions, please visit https://www.gadventures.com/agents/g-normous/.
SOURCE: G Adventures press release.
