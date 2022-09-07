Last updated: 02:21 PM ET, Wed September 07 2022

G Adventures Restarts Antarctica Expeditions with Five Itineraries, Offers Discount

Tour Operator G Adventures Lacey Pfalz September 07, 2022

G Adventures, expedition, Antarctica, Antarctic Expedition, Zodiac
Travelers head towards the G Expedition ship near Cuverville Island in Antarctica on Zodiacs. (photo via G Adventures)

This winter, global tour operator G Adventures is restarting its Antarctic expeditions after two and a half years with five different itineraries onboard the G Expedition ship, now with savings of up to 20 percent off.

Travelers can save up to 20 percent off when they book their Antarctica trips before September 29, 2022 for travel between October 22, 2022 and March 14, 2023. Also available for booking are Antarctic expeditions for the 2023-24 winter season.

Antarctica, adelie penguin, penguin, Antarctic Expeditions, G Adventures
An Adelie penguin in Antarctica. (photo via G Adventures)

One such discounted trip is the Antarctica Classic itinerary, designed to immerse travelers in the environment of Antarctica. The 11-day expedition visits the South Shetland Islands and the Antarctic Peninsula, visiting penguins, whales and more. The itinerary was originally priced at $8,999 but is currently on sale for $7,199 per person for its March 13, 2023 departure.

A longer itinerary is the Antarctic Classic In-Depth expedition, a 13-day tour visiting the same destinations but with two extra days to enjoy activities like photographing leopard seals or simply watching the ship navigate the Drake Passage. It’s currently on sale for fifteen percent off its departure on November 11, 2022, priced at $6,289 per person.

“While onboard G Expedition in Antarctica travelers participate in the ship’s long-standing citizen science projects to help them make the most of their Antarctic expedition,” said G Adventures’ national sales manager, U.S., Jeremy Brady. “We also have a ‘photographer-in-residence’ onboard to help travelers tell a visual story about their adventure, and to share their learnings when they come home as they ultimately become custodians of the oceans.”

“As part of our commitment to environmental protection, our Expedition staff also collect data from places in Antarctica where researchers struggle to acquire information. Our onboard education program includes lectures on the conservation of birds, marine mammals, marine wildlife and ecosystems–as well as global climate change and its impact on the world–all delivered by our team of scientific experts, or ‘Scientists in Residence,’ who facilitate the talks.”

