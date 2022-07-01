Inside Travel Group Eyes Expansion and B-Corp Status
Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz July 01, 2022
Inside Travel Group, the Asia tour specialist with brands InsideAsia Tours and InsideJapan Tours, announced a new investment as it begins thinking beyond the pandemic into the future of the travel group.
The new investment is underway by Blandford Capital LLP, which includes the expertise of Ian Simkins, the former Audley Travel Chief Executive and current Chair of The Thinking Traveller, as well as David Wiseman, both now Non-Executive Directors of Inside Travel Group.
The new investment should help spur Inside Travel Group to continue with its sustainability and responsible travel goals, along with achieving B-Corp status. B-Corp companies are those that commit to the highest level of social and environmental stewardship, transparency and responsibility.
Founded by friends Alastair Donelly and Simon King in 2000 after living abroad in Japan, Inside Travel Group is considered a leading tour operator in the region.
“The InsideJapan and InsideAsia brands have a brilliant reputation with their clients and travel partners throughout the industry,” said Simkins. “We all see enormous potential in the continued growth of Japan, and the InsideAsia brand with its expanded portfolio of destinations including Malaysia, Borneo, Thailand, and South Korea.”
“We are delighted that Blandford, Ian, and David recognize the historical success and future potential of Inside Travel Group and are excited to work alongside like-minded partners whose business philosophy aligns with ours,” said Donelly. “We are unanimously committed to the growth of sustainable and responsible travel, and gaining B-Corp status.”
