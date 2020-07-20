Intrepid Unveils Sustainability Guide
Tour Operator Claudette Covey July 20, 2020
Intrepid Travel unveiled a comprehensive sustainability guide designed to help travel companies emerge responsibly from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Called “A 10-Step Quick Start Guide to Decarbonize Your Travel Business,” the complimentary action plan was written by Intrepid Environmental Impact Specialist Dr. Susanne Etti, a sustainability expert who is responsible for the company’s environmental initiatives.
“The COVID-19 crisis has brought our sector and the global economy to a halt this year and we would be remiss to not let it be for something good,” Intrepid Travel CEO James Thornton. “We shouldn’t be aspiring for things to go back to normal, but rather redefine what normal means and use this period of travel stagnation to focus on rebuilding our businesses more ethically and sustainably, so that our earth is preserved for future generations to explore.”
The Quick Start Guide “provides a low barrier way for other travel companies to get started on their carbon journey by offering straightforward steps—from understanding how climate change is impacting your business to developing a carbon management strategy—and using real-world examples from Intrepid to show how others can implement similar strategies within their own organization,” the company said.
In June, Intrepid Travel unveiled the Flexible Bookings policy, which allows for changes in travel plans 21 days before scheduled departure dates, along with enhanced safety protocols.
Intrepid Travel has been a carbon-neutral business since 2010.
Travel advisors named Intrepid Travel one of the best travel companies in terms of its handling of the COVID-19 crisis.
