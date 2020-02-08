Last updated: 08:26 AM ET, Sat February 08 2020

Pacific Delight Suspends Tour Operations, Resigns From USTOA

Tour Operator February 08, 2020

Shanghai, china, airport
PHOTO: Shanghai Pudong International Airport. (photo via zyxeos30 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

WHY IT RATES: In order to protect client investments, travel agents should be aware that Pacific Delight Tours no longer participates in the USTOA $1 Million Travelers Assistance Program. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer

Effective February 3, 2020, Pacific Delight Tours suspended its tour operator business and is no longer a USTOA Active Member. Accordingly, Pacific Delight Tours no longer participates in the USTOA $1 Million Travelers Assistance Program.

“Travel agents should be aware that purchases of Pacific Delight Tours products made prior to February 3, 2020, may be protected under the USTOA $1 Million Travelers Assistance Program. Client deposits and payments thereafter will not be covered by the USTOA program,” advises USTOA president and CEO Terry Dale.

“For 28 years, we have valued our USTOA membership. A majority of our business is China and given the cancellations and uncertain future caused by the media reports about the coronavirus, we have decided it is in the best interest of our valued travel advisor partners, suppliers and loyal travelers to suspend operations indefinitely,” said Michael Kong, Managing Director of Pacific Delight Tours.

Dale added that Pacific Delight Tours has been a valued partner since 1992 and appreciates the support the company provided to USTOA.

Information on the claim procedures for Pacific Delight Tours passengers who have not received deposit refunds will be available shortly at ustoa.com/travelers-assistance.

SOURCE: USTOA press release.

