Plan Now for the Ultimate Holiday Experience in NYC
Tour Operator Laurie Baratti October 19, 2019
If your bucket list includes an unforgettable holiday escape to New York City, now is the time to start searching for affordable opportunities to soak in all of the festive splendor for which the city is famous.
When you work with New York City Vacation Packages (NYCVP), you gain the benefits of insider information about popular attractions and special access to big events, like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Ceremony and New Year’s Eve Times Square Ball Drop.
NYCVP can arrange entire vacations, including affordable accommodations, sightseeing tours and in-depth itineraries, or help you to customize and combine the individual elements you want to include in your ideal NYC getaway.
NYCVP maintains spaces available for events, shows, sporting events, museums and tourist attractions to offer its clientele.
So it may be easier than you think to get tickets to attend happenings like the Radio City Christmas Spectacular starring the Rockettes, spend New Year’s Eve in Times Square, see fantastic Broadway shows, obtain world-class dining reservations and reserve accommodations at a range of popular hotels that are located at the heart of Midtown Manhattan’s holiday celebrations.
Many even offer reduced Christmas-week rates, so you’ll have some extra cash available for pre-holiday shopping while you admire the department stores’ famous seasonal displays.
Only NYCVP gives guests a variety of free bonus features included with every vacation package. This time of year, that translates to a choice of awesome holiday tours, including a deluxe Holiday Lights Motorcoach Tour, which takes passengers around four square miles at the city’s center to see the prestigious stores and squares, as they try to outdo each other’s dazzling displays.
There’s also the one-and-only Slice of Brooklyn Christmas Lights Tour, which highlights the festive home of Dyker Heights, a famed Italian-America section of Brooklyn.
NYCVP also offers its clients free admission to the Empire State Building Observatory, Metropolitan Museum of Art or Top of the Rock Observation Deck, as well as the American Museum of Natural History, Museum of the City of New York or a Circle Line Harbor Cruise. The specialized tour operator also provides clients with shopping discounts at Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Century 21, The Shops at Columbus Circle and Empire Outlets.
Plus, with NYCVP, you’ll benefit from personal vacation-planning assistance from New York City experts and enjoy the advantage of having 24-hour emergency travel assistance at your disposal. As the autumn days slip by, it may soon become too late to secure such deals on trips to New York, so the time to start planning is now!
For more information, contact a travel agent or visit NYCtrip.com.
For more information on New York City
For more Tour Operator News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS