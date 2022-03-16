Quark Expeditions Announces 2023-2024 Antarctic Season
Quark Expeditions has unveiled its 2023-2024 Antarctic season.
The company will offer nine immersive polar voyages and more than 50 departures designed to empower travelers to tap into their inner explorer on journeys from eight to 23 days.
"With our Antarctic 2023-2024 season, we want more than ever before to take travelers beyond the predictable and the ordinary during their polar voyage," says Thomas Lennartz, vice president of sales for Quark Expeditions.
"Quark Expeditions has always explored Antarctica differently from other operators, and in the Antarctic 23.24 season we'll heighten our efforts to take our guests to explore like never before. Our data has been very clear: Guests just don't want to see things. They want to experience them. They want to venture farther than most others dream of, and to discover nature at its rawest."
The nine itineraries include:
Antarctic Express: Fly the Drake (8 days)
Antarctic Express: Crossing the Circle (11 days)
Antarctic Explorer: Discovering the 7th Continent (10, 11 or 12 days)
Antarctic Explorer: Discovering the 7th Continent plus Cape Horn & Diego Ramirez (13 days)
Crossing the Circle: Southern Expedition (14 days)
Essential Patagonia: Chilean Fjords and Torres del Paine (15 days)
South Georgia and Antarctic Peninsula: Penguin Safari (16 days)
Falklands, South Georgia and Antarctica: Explorers and Kings (20 days)
Epic Antarctica: Crossing the Circle via Falklands (Malvinas) & South Georgia (23 days)
"Our ultimate wish for our guests," said Lennartz, "We want you to set foot where few ever will and do what few ever dream."
