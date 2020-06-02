Rediscover America’s Wide-Open Spaces, A&K Style
June 02, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Current travel sentiment has been steered by the COVID-19 pandemic toward vacations closer to home this summer, which is why Abercrombie & Kent has come up with six new Tailor Made adventures and two new iconic Great American Road Trips, which invite travelers to explore America and its great outdoor spaces in style.—Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
“Travel plans for this summer and beyond have shifted significantly as more and more people are looking to escape into nature and wide-open spaces,” reports Keith Baron, Abercrombie & Kent USA President. “In response, we have added six new Tailor Made adventures across the American West and Alaska, as well as two new iconic Great American Road Trips, each with private guides and carefully-vetted accommodations that offer added space and privacy.”
Abercrombie & Kent’s Tailor Made USA itineraries are built around rewarding experiences for guests who want to travel responsibly as the country begins to open up. Choose from exploring the geological wonders of the most spectacular National Parks in Arizona, Utah and California, wildlife experiences in Alaska and Wyoming, or inspiring wine and culinary tours in Napa and Sonoma Valleys. Each itinerary balances must-see sites with little known treasures that only locals know—and that most guidebooks overlook.
A&K’s Great American Road Trips combine the heritage found along historic byways like Route 66 with A&K’s unsurpassed service and local knowledge. Designed to be a relaxing, stress-free holiday for a couple or family that begins the moment they’re picked up in their driveway and continues throughout as an expert driver-guide reveals hidden corners inside America’s iconic sites and parks. The route and sightseeing can be customized, with vehicles, local guides, behind-the-scenes access and hands-on activities. Along the way, guests stay in handpicked accommodations and explore knowing that every detail of every day has been reserved.
“As domestic travel restarts, we are hearing from luxury Travel Advisors who are looking to provide their clients with the same expert on-the-ground knowledge that A&K offers in exotic, far-flung destinations in places closer to home,” explains Baron.
A&K USA Managing Director Marty Behr brings decades of experience to crafting itineraries in the U.S. and Alaska and finding the very best local guides. His expertise earned him recognition as a top travel specialist for National Parks by Conde Nast Traveler: “He can orchestrate journeys into the least-visited corners of the "big three"—Yellowstone, Yosemite, and the Grand Canyon—with a guide to explain the geology, flora, and fauna and get you into places off-limits to most visitors, such as the historic buildings by Mary Coulter at the Grand Canyon.”
TAILOR MADE USA
Abercrombie & Kent’s new itineraries complement a portfolio of guest favorites in some of the country’s most spectacular destinations, featuring wildlife viewing on private ranches, access to historic sites off-limits to most visitors, and meetings with tribal elders and historians who share stories about traditions that are quickly disappearing.
Experience the full majesty of America’s last frontier, taking in sweeping views by river and air, visiting historic sites, quaint towns, and wildlife-rich landscapes. Gain a new perspective on Denali with a flightseeing adventure—complete with the chance to land on a glacier. Cruise off the Kenai Peninsula, navigating among awe-inspiring glaciers while searching for orcas and whales. Visit the sled dog kennels of a champion Iditarod musher and try leading a team. Seven days from $10,995.
Seek out wildlife and awe-inspiring scenery in two of America’s greatest national parks. Spend a full day exploring Yellowstone, site of Old Faithful and home to free-roaming bison, on privately guided hikes. Explore Grand Teton National Park on a wildlife-spotting excursion led by a private naturalist guide. Float down the scenic Snake River in a traditional river dory. Six days from $7,995.
The full majesty of America’s natural beauty is revealed on an ultimate flying safari to the most iconic national parks—Yosemite, Grand Canyon and Yellowstone—using privately chartered air. Fly from one awe-inspiring landscape to the next, exploring with local guides and enjoying five-star hospitality along the way. Hike the Grand Canyon with a private guide, track bison and bears in Grand Teton and Yellowstone and visit secluded, and rarely seen, slot canyons as well as the graceful natural landscape of Arches National Park. Price varies by group size and aircraft.
Experience the City by the Bay with a privately guided walking tour of San Francisco. Explore Yosemite on a full-day privately guided excursion, and see larger-than-life El Capitan, Half Dome and Yosemite Falls. Ride the Buena Vista Pass on a private horseback trail to experience it as the cowboys once did. Kayak off the Monterey coast, in a sheltered inlet abundant with seals, otters and birdlife. Eight days from $12,295.
An adventure-packed outdoor odyssey through five of Utah’s national parks, exploring by four-wheel-drive vehicle, on horseback and by river raft. Marvel at the canyons, mesas and nature-made stone sculptures of Zion National Park. Saddle up to ride the trails of Bryce Canyon guided by cowboys steeped in the region’s history. Explore Arches and Canyonland on foot and by four-wheel-drive. Raft along a quiet stretch of the Colorado River with expert river guides. Eight days from $12,295.
California’s wine country is renowned as a mecca for wine lovers, with some of North America’s most lauded varietals hailing from this region. Discover Napa Valley’s vineyards on a private, full-day guided tasting experience tailored to your palate. Enjoy a cooking class at Peju Vineyards, learning from a master chef and pairing your creation with a local wine. See one of America’s great natural wonders with a visit to the towering trees of the Armstrong Redwoods Reserve. Finish off your journey with a half day of tastings by bicycle in Sonoma Valley. Five days from $9,995
GREAT AMERICAN ROAD TRIPS
Start and end points customized based on location. Vehicle options vary by itinerary and group size.
Journey across the Southwestern U.S. with an expert driver-guide, traveling in comfort between the Grand Canyon and Zion, exploring by hot-air balloon, helicopter and off-road vehicle as well as on privately-guided hikes. Venture into a secluded slot canyon via a private road and try your hand at canyoneering under an expert’s eye. End the journey in glittering Las Vegas, where your local guide shows you all the can’t-miss sites—and shares some insider tips.
Leave the city behind on a chauffeur-driven adventure from Chicago into the heart of the American West. Explore eight states in 18 days on one extraordinary journey, visiting sites made famous by Lewis and Clark, as well as Mount Rushmore, Yellowstone, Canyonlands and more. Spend an invigorating day hiking, riding and fishing at a scenic ranch, follow in the footsteps of Buffalo Bill and Mark Twain, and get a comprehensive view of the historic American West, gaining insight into native traditions as well as the true stories behind some of our country’s most enduring legends.
LUXURY PRIVATE STAYS
Discover the best of the U.S. privately and in safety with A&K Luxury Private Stays: an end-to-end private experience centered around a luxury property secured for exclusive use and personalized with activities, amenities and services. Owing to A&K’s longstanding relationships with the finest luxury hotels and lodges, we can secure exclusive accommodations for a family or small group in the country’s best outdoor adventure destinations. Come and go—with minimal exposure to other travellers—at a working ranch in Moab, a lodge on the doorstep of Denali or an inn with Michelin-starred cuisine in the heart of California’s wine country. We arrange for local guides as well as private, beyond-the-guidebook experiences, all while safeguarding guest health and wellbeing.
Fully crewed chartered yachts, accommodating from six to 20 guests, are a rewarding way to explore the Inside Passage of Alaska, the San Juan Islands in Washington or California’s Channel Islands. All craft offer luxury private staterooms with daily housekeeping, onboard cuisine tailored to guest preferences, and rafts or kayaks for going ashore.
Chartered air is a safe alternative to commercial flights that makes it possible to combine far-flung destinations into uniquely-inspiring adventures. From four-passenger turboprops to long-range private jets that can carry 18 passengers in style, A&K can match a chartered aircraft to any itinerary and any group size, unlocking possibilities unavailable any other way.
Peace of Mind
A&K’s local presence guarantees peace of mind with 24/7 support to handle the unexpected. To learn more about Abercrombie & Kent journeys in the United States, go to abercrombiekent.com/custom-search/journeys-in-the-united-states, call 800 554 7094 to speak with a travel consultant or contact your travel professional.
*Pricing is per person, double occupancy.
For more information, visit abercrombiekent.com.
SOURCE: Abercrombie & Kent press release.
