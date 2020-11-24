Study Abroad Concept for Remote-Working Young Adults
Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz November 24, 2020
Chances are we all know of the traditional study abroad experience, usually done in high school or college. But if you’ve missed that opportunity and are now working remotely, you’re in luck!
FTLO Travel, the millennial group travel company, has launched a modern study abroad concept for remote-working young professionals, called SOJRN.
“After a difficult year, we can’t wait to get back to helping people explore the world both through our shorter FTLO trips and our new SOJRN offering. Slow travel and a community-centric approach has always been at the heart of our company. We’ve taken that same ethos and created a new way for people to explore in a post-Covid world where remote work is widely accepted and people have the ability to spend more time in one place,” says CEO Tara Cappel, who founded SOJRN’s parent company FTLO Travel in 2016.
SOJRN offers experiences, called Chapters, which are month-long work-abroad vacations in destinations like Tuscany, Tokyo, Medellin and Costa Rica.
Each Chapter will have a group of around forty professionals who work together and experience the local culture and environment together. SOJRN takes care of housing and work accommodations to ensure that everyone has access to high-speed WiFi and comfortable living, as well as special events and experiences to encourage learning.
“Our local partners are equally as excited about SOJRN because these travelers aren’t just passing through -- they’re joining the community for a month. By the end of each Chapter, people will know their local cafe owner by name, be able to walk around the neighborhood without staring at Google maps, have favorite spots where they’ll be regulars, and will ultimately be someone locals will remember rather than just another passing tourist,” Cappel said.
For more information or to reserve a spot, please visit JoinSOJRN.com.
For more information on Tokyo, Costa Rica
For more Tour Operator News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS