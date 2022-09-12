TTC Tour Brands to Launch New US Itineraries in 2023
Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz September 12, 2022
TTC Tour Brands is now offering new itineraries in the United States for 2023 from three of its tour operators: Trafalgar, Insight Vacations and Costsaver, along with new active adventure and indigenous tourism experiences.
With Trafalgar, travelers have two new options to choose from. The National Parks & Native Trails of the Dakotas takes travelers to both states, visiting Theodore Roosevelt National Park, Badlands National Park and Mount Rushmore, with MAKE TRAVEL MATTER Experiences including visits to four local reservations in support of tribal tourism.
The Colorado Active Adventure is perfect for the adrenaline junkies as it features an 11-day trip through the Colorado National Parks with hiking and mountain climbing opportunities galore.
Premium operator Insight Vacations has added three new tours in 2023: The Spectacular National Parks of the East Coast takes travelers on a 10-day trip visiting Shenandoah, New River Gorge, Great Smoky Mountains and Mammoth Caves National Parks.
The Best of Eastern USA itinerary is a 9-day trip visiting Boston’s Freedom Trail, Maine’s Acadia National Park, New York City and Washington D.C.
The third itinerary is the Yosemite & Sequoia National Park Discovery tour, a limited edition 7-day sprinter van journey beginning in Sacramento and visiting Kings Canyon, Sequoia and Yosemite National Parks.
Budget tour operator Costsaver has one new U.S. itinerary for next year: The Best of Colorado takes travelers on a 9-day journey to Rocky Mountain National Park, Great Sand Dunes National Park, Colorado Springs, Durango and much more.
“There’s been a massive demand for more national park adventures in the past couple of years and it was important to us that we continued to deliver exciting itineraries that spark our guests' love for outdoor adventure,” says Melissa DaSilva, TTC Tour Brands President, North America.
“These new itineraries give travelers a chance to dive deeper into nature and be more adventurous than ever before with our brands. We’re also excited to be partnering with organizations within the indigenous community that can share their story with our guests and allow us to lend our support to their businesses and appreciate their heritage.”
