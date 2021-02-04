Younger Generations Are Desperate To Travel
Tour Operator Contiki Janeen Christoff February 04, 2021
Younger generations are going to play a big role in the restart of tourism.
The pandemic has reshaped their thinking on the ability and freedom to travel and could have lasting effects on the way Millennials and Gen-Z individuals plan in the future.
Contiki has been paying close attention to the sentiments of younger travelers ages 18-35, as these travelers are its target demographic. In its Voice of a Generation survey, 1,200 young people participated, sharing that they are desperate to travel again.
How desperate? Forty percent said that they would happily spend a week or so without tech to travel again and reconnect with people.
The results showed that 63 percent of millennials and Gen-Z travelers want to travel this year. Fifty-eight percent would travel right now even if it meant having to pay for quarantine when they return home, and 71 percent would take the Covid-19 vaccine (a “no-brainer”) just to use their passport and hop on a plane again.
The study found that 39 percent of younger travelers are missing discovering new destinations, 21 percent are missing experiencing something for the first time.
Like many older travelers, domestic travel is at an all-time high at the moment. Seventy-seven percent of those surveyed said that they are looking to explore their home this year.
Many younger travelers are looking to make up for lost time, planning longer trips. According to Contiki’s survey, approximately 25 percent said that they are considering a gap year or a sabbatical.
“There’s nothing more empowering than getting outside of your ‘bubble’, meeting new people and making new friends, says Melissa DaSilva, president of Contiki USA. “We are so excited to make this happen and get them back out on the road. We know most want the opportunity to travel together again with the freedom and flexibility to be social whether travelling solo, with friends or a partner. To experience those magic moments that travel brings and to leave with memories that will stay with them forever, it’s on everyone’s mind.”
For those looking to travel farther afield, Contiki found that Europe ranks at the top of the list. Forty-one percent are interested in travel to Europe, 11 percent are looking to head to Asia and Africa was a close second.
The most sought-after experiences for younger travelers include safaris and stargazing, experience new cultures, trying new food, exploring outdoors, adventure travel and wellness activities.
Most younger travelers are hoping that tourism will resume by summer. Thirty-four percent are planning to travel between May through September. Twenty-five percent said that they “plan to travel but not sure when.”
While they are anxious to get back out and explore the world, younger travelers are not throwing caution to the wind. They, like their older counterparts, will be paying attention to health and safety protocols. Well-being protocols rated very high in importance for Contiki travelers, with an average score of eight out of 10.
This did not surprise DaSilva, who noted that Contiki was recently awarded the WTTC safe travels stamp.
“In the ‘new world,’ it’s important to travel with peace of mind,” she said. “We are absolutely committed to the wellbeing of our travelers, only working with trusted partners and are very selective when choosing hotels, restaurants, ground handlers and venues that meet the expected guidelines and specifications to elevate our already high hygiene standards and protocols.”
For more information on Contiki, United States
For more Tour Operator News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS