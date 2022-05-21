2022 Could Be Busiest, Most Profitable Year for Travel Agents
Travel Agent Donald Wood May 21, 2022
A new study from host agency Travel Experts found that 2022 may be the busiest and most profitable year ever for travel advisors.
The poll of Travel Experts affiliated independent consultants found that pent-up demand is driving business, with Europe the most popular destination and travelers leaning more on agents than ever before to contend with the ever-changing coronavirus protocols.
In addition, data from advisors showed a huge growth in multigenerational travel, which indicates an increased interest in family vacations following COVID-19 lockdowns.
“Business is absolute craziness,” RDB Hospitality’s Rob DelliBovi told Travel Experts. “I’ve seen predictions that this will be the busiest travel time in world history, which I thought were a tad dramatic, but now I believe they can be spot on.”
“Europe is back,” DelliBovi continued. “We've seen a big shift from avoiding Europe at all costs to full on travel sweeps of the continent.”
The ubiquity of technology combined with the lasting impact of the pandemic has formed a perfect storm of confusion for consumers, which is why it’s absolutely crucial that they book their trips with travel advisors.
“I think more travelers are now using travel advisors than ever before, because they need the expertise of a professional and I see clients spending more on their trips,” agent Peggy Purtell told Travel Experts.
“These new clients always booked their own travel and now want a professional that can help them navigate the complexities of logistics, scarce availability and Covid restrictions,” Purtell continued.
May is Travel Advisor Appreciation Month, which should be used as a time to reflect on all the many ways these people guide us through one of the most important experiences of our lives, vacation time.
Travelers save their money and their vacation days for these coveted trips, and using an advisor to help plan for these precious moments is one of the best ways to get the most value for your vacation time but also the most for your money.
“For the most part, my clients are passionate about travel the way I am,” Where Next Adventures’ Claire Saunders said. “They are not going to stop traveling because of the frustrations and chaos. We are getting through it together.”
