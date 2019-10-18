32nd Cancun Travel Mart Ends With High Expectations for the Hotel Sector
Lydia Gregory October 18, 2019
According to Roberto Cintrón Gómez, President of the Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres Hotel Association, the 32nd edition of the Cancun Travel Mart ended this week on a high note with over three thousand business meetings (including many held outside the convention center) that resulted in $3 billion worth of transactions for 2020 and the upcoming winter season.
This year, the event welcomed 258 buyers and 340 providers for a total of 598 people and 80 exhibition booths, set up on the third floor of the Cancun International Convention Center.
Cintrón also pointed out the attendance of four guest state tourism secretaries (a first for the event), Yucatan, Campeche, Tamaulipas and Queretaro, seven states and more than 15 countries.
Tourism providers from Quintana Roo—Cancun, Puerto Morelos, Isla Mujeres, Holbox, Contoy, Cozumel, Playa del Carmen and Tulum—presented their offer alongside hotel chains from other states and Caribbean countries.
According to Cintrón, the participation of the seven additional states in the Travel Mart was a response to the closing of the Mexico Tourism Board and the need for the country to find other ways of promoting tourism.
Tamaulipas, Queretaro, Yucatan, Durango, Guanajuato, Chihuahua and Aguascalientes recently signed an agreement with Quintana Roo in Chetumal to join efforts and develop strategies to consolidate their promotion, attract investment and boost tourism in all participating destinations.
Cintrón expects this participation to grow year after year, making the Cancun Travel Mart—already the second-most important travel trade fair in Mexico after Tianguis—a must for wholesalers, agents and providers.
The Mexican Caribbean has had its share of challenges this year; however, according to the State Secretary of Tourism, this year’s arrivals have increased by 4.9 percent over those of 2018. The number of available hotel rooms has also increased by 4.7 percent for a total of 107,711 for the area, bringing in a total of $15 billion in revenue.
Quintana Roo is Mexico’s top sun and sand destination, welcoming 72 percent of the country’s international tourism the first six months of 2019 alone. The region also has a strong 43 percent international return visitor rate. These numbers are expected to increase over the next few months thanks to the success of the Cancun Travel Mart.
Investment in Quintana Roo skyrocketed in 2019 with plans through 2021 to add over $2 billion worth of new properties, many of them concentrated in the newer master-planned Costa Mujeres section just north of the Cancun hotel zone.
The latter continues to wow agents and guests with properties like Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancun, which re-opened its doors earlier this year after a sweeping six-month, top-to-bottom 30-million-dollar renovation.
New hotel openings for late 2019 and 2020 include Estudio Playa Mujeres (August 2019), Majestic Elegance Playa Mujeres (November 2019), Dreams Vista Cancun Hotel and Resort (November 2019), Paradisus Playa Mujeres (December 2019), Grand Oasis Sens Cancun (December 2019), Now Natura Riviera Cancun (January 2020), Senator Riviera Cancun Spa Resort (January 2020), Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun (March 2020) and The Fives Ocean Front Puerto Morelos (March 2020).
It was also recently announced the latter will include the first-ever RoMarley Beach Club, a joint venture between Rohan Marley, the owner (among other ventures), of Marley Coffee and son of music legend Bob Marley and The Fives Hotels.
Spirit Airlines recently announced new service from Austin, Cleveland, Nashville, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh to Cancun in February and March 2020.
