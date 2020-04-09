Last updated: 12:20 PM ET, Thu April 09 2020

Apple Leisure Group Keeping Travel Advisors Prepared With Advice, Offers

Travel Agent Donald Wood April 09, 2020

PHOTO: Travel agent handing tickets to clients. (Photo via Getty Images Plus / iStock / vadimguzhva)

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to devastate the travel industry, Apple Leisure Group Vacations (ALGV) is standing with travel advisors and agents.

ALGV Executive Vice President Jacki Marks released a statement Wednesday saying that once the domestic and international travel restrictions are lifted, the company will be ready to get agents and advisors back on track.

To help keep clients stay hungry for travel and to prepare them for their trips as soon as they’re allowed to see the world again, ALGV is offering sharable social content via ALGV360.

The ALGV360 program offers videos, images and pre-written captions that ignite the imaginations of travelers while urging them to Dream Now, Travel Later. While it’s unclear when the viral pandemic will end, advisors and agents will be prepared.

In addition, ALGV said it would be offering deals to make planning travel easy and enticing clients to book ahead for when the coronavirus outbreak is contained. For example, the company’s new Steal of a Deal program will offer advisors and agents “an insider's collection of the most unbelievably and deeply discounted packages.”

For agents and advisors impacted by the industry shutdown, TravelPulse is also offering three upcoming webinars to prepare them for when travel restrictions are lifted.

The informative events include a breakdown of MGM Resorts' newest resort on the Las Vegas Strip, a guide to successfully selling Crystal River Cruises and a Luxury Travel Expo.

