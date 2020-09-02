ASTA Names American Its Airline Partner of the Year
September 02, 2020
The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) announced it had named American Airlines its ‘Airline Partner of the Year’ in the individual supplier awards for the second consecutive year.
The ASTA award recognizes companies that best support travel agents, as voted on by members of the world’s largest association of travel professionals. The association strives to promote excellence within the travel industry, while recognizing professionals who make contributions to the business.
“As demonstrated by their votes, ASTA members trust American to consider the travel advisor when the airline makes key decisions about how best to serve their customers,” ASTA President Zane Kerby said. “The guidance and knowledge customers receive from travel advisors is critical. For the second year in a row, American has shown it is the best at equipping the advisor community to serve the traveling public.”
On Tuesday, American Airlines announced travel advisors now have more control over their clients’ tickets through a new AirPass account management platform.
The carrier’s new online tool gives agents the ability to make real-time decisions for customers through updates, including enhanced fare transparency, full itinerary visibility and control of ticket from the time of booking to destination arrival.
“We have strong relationships with our travel advisor partners and appreciate the key role they play in our shared goal of caring for customers,” American Global Head of Leisure Sales Kyle Mabry said. “We’re honored to receive this distinction and look forward to working closely with these industry leaders to help drive the return of travel demand.”
