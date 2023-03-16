ASTA’s 2023 Global River Cruise Expo Commences in Budapest
Now in its second year, the American Society of Travel Advisors' (ASTA) Global River Cruise Expo has kicked off in Budapest, Hungary, drawing upward of 750 travel advisors, suppliers and cruise executives, along with nine ships from six river cruise lines.
Lines and ships participating in the March 15-18 event include AmaWaterways’ AmaMagna, AmaViola and AmaVerde; Amadeus River Cruises’ Silver III; Avalon Waterways’ Envision; Riverside Luxury Cruises’ Mozart; Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours’ Jasper; and Viking’s Modi and Vali.
The expo allows travel advisors to learn about Budapest and its role as a port destination, participate in city tours, network with local suppliers and attend the sold-out trade show, ASTA said.
Advisors are also being accommodated aboard ships, attending educational sessions, dining, and touring other vessels.
A keynote discussion featured ASTA Executive Committee Board Member Vanessa McGovern, chief sales and marketing officer of Gifted Travel Network, who discussed “the importance of bringing people together through culture, cuisine and tourism.”
The keynote event also included an appearance by celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck.
“It’s an honor to host another highly sought-after Global River Cruise Expo in Budapest,” said ASTA President and CEO Zane Kerby. “The best way to gain a reputation in our business is by expanding first-hand product knowledge and personal relationships.
“International travel is surpassing pre-pandemic levels and the cruise market is growing by double digits. Travel advisors here with us will be prepared to guide and advise their clients and tap into the enormous potential of river cruising.”
