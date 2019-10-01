Cancun Travel Mart Offers New Women in Tech Travel Summit
October 01, 2019
WHY IT RATES: The special summit and happy hour is open to CTM buyers, suppliers, sponsors and VIP guests. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Cancun Travel Mart (CTM’19) will feature a special “Women in Tech-Travel–Digital Trends & Best Practices” Summit and Happy Hour for all CTM buyers, suppliers, sponsors and VIP guests on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 5:15 p.m. immediately after the day’s last business appointment at the Cancun International Convention Center.
There is no additional fee for Cancun Travel Mart (CTM’19) delegates to attend this new CTM’19 function held in the Cancun Travel Mart business appointments area.
Join Bill Coleman, founder of the Cancun Travel Mart management firm William H. Coleman, Inc., who will moderate an educational panel of experts on the latest innovations in travel, tourism and hospitality. Plan to learn about e-commerce strategies and nuances with an exchange of insights and discussion from global companies at the forefront of technology. Digital and software trends are continuously changing and shifting in a fast-paced, dynamic, environment. Come and identify what's effective and efficient to drive bookings, profits and strategy in the digital arena and why these resources are driving success.
The CTM’19 Digital Summit Panel includes:
Vivian "Teddi" Mur, ADARA—As senior director of leisure sales, Mur has more than 30 years tourism and travel industry experience spanning hotel, CVB, OTA and digital companies.
Based in Miami, she oversees resort-specific tourism regions and digital marketing and measurement solutions.
ADARA, the world's travel data platform is home of the Destination Marketing Cloud, using a Learn-Act-Measure & Modify approach. ADARA's global organization, headquartered in Palo Alto, CA leverages data and technology to deliver critical intelligence that drives personalization and relevance throughout the travel customer journey.
Mercedes Blanco Anton, BCV, A RateGain Company—Blanco Anton is vice president of international business development at BCV, an award-winning provider of social media solutions to the hospitality industry.
BCV are experts in driving revenue growth in social content, monitoring social media environments, channel growth and engagement and innovative analytics and reporting.
Her career began in the hotel industry, followed by other market leaders like Microsoft—and has focused on profit generation and business growth strategies both internationally and domestically.
Laura Estrada-Christotodoulou, Milestone, Inc.—Laura is head of Latin America for Milestone Internet a Silicon Valley technology company that specializes in website and omnichannel platform, cross channel content and digital business management, lead & traffic generation and SEO.
Estrada-Christotodoulou's strategic sales background spans hotels and attractions, distribution and account management. Milestone’s Presence Cloud includes CMS, website design, local listings, Schema injection, keyword insights, voice and search optimization strategies and analytics for leading brands.
Lucy Gazdik, Revinate—Gazdik is director of sales for Latin America and Caribbean at Revinate, whose SaaS, CRM, email and guest feedback resources drive direct incremental revenue, brand strategy and customer loyalty. Revinate software helps hotels make the most of every guest, and Lucy's extensive background in hospitality includes hotel e-commerce, OTA market management, public relations, customer service, distribution and sales strategy and strategic partnerships.
Digital Marketing Summit Panelists will make brief presentations and answer specific questions from participants.
Attendance will be limited and CTM’19 buyers, suppliers and sponsors must RSVP/register in advance to help@whcoleman.com.
Guests will receive a VIP confirmation by email that will be required for admittance. CTM’19 Companies can invite one additional member of their sales management team who is not officially registered for CTM’19 at no cost.
Manuel Cuevas, executive vice president of William H. Coleman, Inc., the Cancun Travel Mart Event Management Firm, said: “We are pleased to join with Vivian Mur, ADARA Senior Vice President Leisure Sales, to announce this exciting Summit and Happy Hour exclusively for CTM’19 delegates. This will be an excellent opportunity for Cancun Travel Mart Buyers, Suppliers, and Sponsors to make their CTM’19 experience even more valuable and productive.”
Cancun Travel Mart (CTM’19) is sponsored by the Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres Hotel Association and managed by William H. Coleman, Inc. For registration and other information “click & connect” here: CancunTravelMart.com.
SOURCE: Cancun Travel Mart press release.
