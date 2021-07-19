Club Med Launches Great Advisor Appreciation Summer
Travel Agent Club Med Lauren Bowman July 19, 2021
Club Med recognizes the importance of the travel advisor, especially after the last year of travel chaos. In an effort to show their appreciation to these critical workers in the industry, Club Med has extended its Great Advisor Appreciation into a summer-long event.
“Travel advisors have been essential to our business and our most valued partners for more than 70 years,” says Amélie Brouhard, Club Med’s Vice President Marketing Omnichannel North America and USA Sales in a recent statement. “As the travel industry navigates its incredibly swift rebound, and as our resorts continue to welcome travelers with increasing momentum, we want to offer our travel advisors ample tools and perks to ensure they feel equipped for success and can also better support their clients. We also want to formally recognize their unwavering dedication and tireless efforts to revive travel and are excited to celebrate them all summer long – and beyond.”
The company has eased the process for travel advisors by launching its new travel advisor booking engine and interactive digital brochures earlier this year. The updated website is aimed at making bookings easier for travel advisors. But there’s also a Booking Engine Bingo game which started on July 15 and continues through the end of the month. Advisors earn points by completing set tasks, and the first 20 advisors to finish the game will receive an exclusive Club Med prize pack.
Club Med continues to equip travel advisors with the tools they need to succeed. The next project will be the release of an all-new educational platform with updated details on each of Club Med’s properties later this summer.
The ‘Ski and Sun Getaways’ Sale is still going on until August 31, 2020, with travel dates reaching all the way until April 30, 2022.
Sponsored Content
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Become a Belize Specialist and Start Selling This Diverse Destination
For more information on Club Med
For more Travel Agent News
More by Lauren Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS