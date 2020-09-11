Collette Reveals New Advance Commission Payment Program
Travel Agent Collette Donald Wood September 11, 2020
As a way to lend a helping hand to travel advisors during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Collette announced the launch of an advance commission payment program.
The new commission program will pay agents in advance for bookings made with the company, including $100 for land-only bookings, $125 for land and air bookings and $200 for any booking with the company’s Travel Protection Plan.
New Study Highlights Travelers’ Concerns During COVID-19...Features & Advice
Socially Distant Vacation Ideas in Cancun and the Mexican...Destination & Tourism
Bermuda Tourism Rebounding Following ReopeningDestination & Tourism
Collette’s advance payments will be disbursed to travel advisors upon receipt of deposits, with the remainder of the commission being paid when the clients hit the road. If a trip is canceled, the company said it would not ask agents to return the advance commission.
“This is a pivotal change, not just for Collette, who is leading it, but for the travel industry as a whole,” Valerie Wilson Travel co-president Jennifer Wilson-Buttigieg told Travel Weekly. “Quick action and adaptability like this is exactly what is needed to rebuild the global travel industry. I am proud Collette is supporting travel advisors at the center of their business strategy.”
The advance commission payment program will run through December 31, 2021, and applies to all departures starting on May 1, 2021.
In April, as the coronavirus outbreak shut down the travel industry, Collette was one of the first companies to reach out and help agents by offering full cash-back refunds, rebookings price-protected for a departure later in 2020 and vouchers for travel through the end of 2021.
For more information on Collette
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS