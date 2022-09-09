Family Travel Association Develops Family-Friendly Certification Program
Travel Agent Donald Wood September 09, 2022
The Family Travel Association (FTA) announced the launch of a new initiative, dubbed The FTA Family-Friendly Certification Program.
The program was designed with the input of FTA members and leading experts to develop industry standards and guidelines that define what it means to be family-friendly and identify what suppliers need to do to earn the designation.
“Our ultimate goal with this program and the Association at large is to help our industry better meet the needs and expectations of traveling families,” FTA founder Rainer Jenss said.
The FTA created a series of guidelines for each segment of the travel industry—including cruises, resorts, airlines and more—specific to their products and services. Certification requires suppliers to go through an application process and an audit of their current practices.
Once approved, suppliers will participate in a training program and receive guidance on creating marketing packages. The standards and guidelines criteria include management processes, communications, booking, guest services, facilities, amenities, health & wellness, activities, accessibility and financial assistance.
“By creating these industry guidelines, we are hoping to set the standards that will assist organizations when developing products and services for families and help travel advisors choose who to work with when planning their clients’ vacations,” Jenss continued.
Several suppliers have already qualified or are in the final stages of certification, including Austin Adventures, Celebrity Cruises, Coltur Peru, Frontiers North Adventures, Brendan Tours, Trafalgar and Royal Caribbean.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Travel Agent Academy Offers Pathways Into Puerto Rico’s Diverse Regions
For more information on United States
For more Travel Agent News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS