Master a New Brand and Win a Free Cruise With TravelPulse's Margaritaville at Sea Webinar
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke May 16, 2022
Travelers have a new way to experience paradise with the arrival of Margaritaville at Sea, and travel advisors seeking to master this new experience while also giving themselves a shot to win a free cruise can register for TravelPulse's free Margaritaville at Sea Webinar taking place Tuesday, May 17 at 2 p.m. ET.
Attendees can look forward to a deep dive into a different dimension of cruising in the form of Margaritaville at Sea culminating with one lucky travel advisor coming away with a free cruise for two. Click here to register now.
Participating travel advisors will learn all about this new venture and what it's bringing to the industry and preview the latest renderings of the new ship, its staterooms and public areas. Plus, attendees will secure all of the tools they need to sell Margaritaville at Sea to their clients with confidence.
Family Travel Expert and TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman will be joined by Clark Reber, Director, Sales and Partner Relations, Margaritaville at Sea, to break it all down.
As always, travel advisors can register for previous webinars and view them on demand.
