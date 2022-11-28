Master Las Vegas To Earn Exclusive Rewards and Win a Free Stay
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke November 28, 2022
Travel advisors looking to expand their knowledge of one of the world's most sought-after destinations and get rewarded in the process won't want to miss TravelPulse's latest webinar this week.
Available to register for free right now, the Learn & Earn Your Way to Las Vegas and the Fontainebleau Hotel & Casino webinar will take place on Tuesday, November 29 at 2 p.m. ET.
Attendees will have an opportunity to catch up on the latest updates regarding Las Vegas as well as learn about the iconic Fontainebleau Las Vegas and how they can be rewarded for their future bookings through the destination's lucrative travel advisor rewards program.
What's more, the webinar will feature a grand prize giveaway of a four-day, three-night stay including a suite upgrade at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas with limo transfers to and from the airport. A $200 Amazon gift card is also up for grabs.
During the informative webinar, travel professionals will hear from Scott Fujinaga, Leisure Sales Executive for the award-winning Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority (LVCVA) and Jeff Eisenhart, Executive Director of Leisure Sales, Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Both will provide insights key to boosting bookings for this booming destination.
Click here to register for free for Tuesday's webinar.
