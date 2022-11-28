Last updated: 06:31 PM ET, Mon November 28 2022

Master Las Vegas To Earn Exclusive Rewards and Win a Free Stay

Travel Agent Patrick Clarke November 28, 2022

Las Vegas Strip viewed from The Cosmopolitan
Las Vegas Strip viewed from The Cosmopolitan. (photo by Patrick Clarke)

Travel advisors looking to expand their knowledge of one of the world's most sought-after destinations and get rewarded in the process won't want to miss TravelPulse's latest webinar this week.

Trending Now
Travel Agents Are Back!
Travel graphic cartoon
Seven Seas Mariner

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Launches Generous Travel Partner Bonus

Seabourn Ovation

Travel Experts Plans Summit 3 for Seabourn Ovation in March

Get Exclusive Benefits from American Express Travel

Cruise Planners Launches New 'LivePlanner' Interactive...

2022 Dream Vacations, CruiseOne National Conference

Dream Vacations, CruiseOne Conference Wraps on Inspirational Note

ADVERTISING

Available to register for free right now, the Learn & Earn Your Way to Las Vegas and the Fontainebleau Hotel & Casino webinar will take place on Tuesday, November 29 at 2 p.m. ET.

Attendees will have an opportunity to catch up on the latest updates regarding Las Vegas as well as learn about the iconic Fontainebleau Las Vegas and how they can be rewarded for their future bookings through the destination's lucrative travel advisor rewards program.

What's more, the webinar will feature a grand prize giveaway of a four-day, three-night stay including a suite upgrade at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas with limo transfers to and from the airport. A $200 Amazon gift card is also up for grabs.

During the informative webinar, travel professionals will hear from Scott Fujinaga, Leisure Sales Executive for the award-winning Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority (LVCVA) and Jeff Eisenhart, Executive Director of Leisure Sales, Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Both will provide insights key to boosting bookings for this booming destination.

Click here to register for free for Tuesday's webinar.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Las Vegas, Nevada

For more Travel Agent News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
Atlantis

How to Become an Atlantis Ambassador

Travel Agent Academy

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Launches Generous Travel Partner Bonus

Dream Vacations, CruiseOne Conference Wraps on Inspirational Note

Scenic Group Announces Preferred Consortia Partnership with MAST Travel Network

ALG Vacations Celebrates Top Travel Advisors at Elite Diamond Retreat

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS