Puerto Rico Works to Improve Perception With Travel Advisors
Travel Agent Discover Puerto Rico Janeen Christoff September 12, 2019
ASTA and Puerto Rico are joining together to improve its perception among travel advisors.
Zane Kerby, ASTA’s president and CEO, traveled to the island where he joined Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico, the Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) for the Island, to discuss a strategic alliance with the travel advisor organization.
In a joint meeting, Kerby presented the current perception that ASTA travel advisors have of the island, based on a survey carried out between May and June of this year, as well as the opportunities that Puerto Rico has among the travel advisor community.
“Travel advisors are eager to learn more about Puerto Rico to better sell the destination,” said Kerby. “They are also open to utilizing multiple tools, either online or through personal training, to better their familiarity with the Island and its offerings,”
He also said that travel advisors are interested in receiving information on Puerto Rico and in participating in seminars or accessing learning materials online.
“For Discover Puerto Rico, it is important to understand the perception of the island among travel advisors, and how the organization can provide the necessary tools to better position Puerto Rico within their recommendation set,” said Dean. “We’re succeeding in driving increased length of stay and non-metro visitation, making Puerto Rico the ideal destination for travel advisors to sell. We are partnering with ASTA to increase our promotion of the Island among the travel advisor community and our goal is to double the number of travel agent bookings.”
Indeed, travel advisors will find a lot that their clients will love in Puerto Rico.
There’s no passport required to visit the island; lodging ranges from stunning boutique hotels to sprawling luxury resorts; foodies will find an island full of gastronomic delights; there are a number of different golf courses for every level of player; and adventure abounds both at sea and on land.
