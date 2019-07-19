Why You Should Book Winter Travel During the Summer Season
July 19, 2019
Travelers may have summer vacation on their minds but switching gears to winter breaks can mean big savings.
Those planning well in advance will have the first crack at top resorts and packages before they are booked up for the holidays and an added bonus is that many destinations are offering savings incentives for those who book early.
Several Apple Leisure Group brands are highlighting their summer savings on winter vacations.
Funjet Vacations
Tropical winter getaways are up to 60 percent off with Funjet Vacations, proving that when you book early, you can save big.
Travel agents can use promo code EARLY2020 and save their clients $150 per reservation based on a 3 percent discount on the hotel portion of the vacation. Bookings must be made by August 1, 2019, for travel starting January 1, 2020, to February 28, 2020.
Blue Sky Tours
Travelers can also save big with Blue Sky. Travelers can save up to $300 if they book a trip to Tahiti by July 25, 2019 for travel through March 1, 2020.
Use promo code BIGTAHITI19 and clients can save on stays at a variety of luxury hotels and resorts throughout French Polynesia, including the Intercontinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa where they can stay for four nights and pay for just three and receive breakfast for two.
On Moorea, the InterContinental Moorea Resort and Spa is offering a Stay 5 and Pay 3 deal, and on the InterContinental Tahiti Resort and Spa is offering savings of up to 10 percent on a two-night stay.
United Vacations
With United Vacations, travelers can save with AMResorts Collection. Clients can enjoy instant savings up to 50 percent plus $200 in resort coupons on a winter trip when they book by August 21 and travel before December 22, 2019.
Travelers can also escape to the Cayman Islands to warm up in the winter and earn 5,000 bonus miles when they book before August 1 and travel by March 31, 2020.
Southwest Vacations
Travelers can also warm up in winter with savings on a Mexico beach vacation at Now Resorts & Spas with Southwest Vacations.
Book a flight and hotel vacation package of three nights or more to Now Resorts and save up to 50 percent and get $300 in resort coupons for travelers to enjoy during their stay.
Bookings must be made by July 29, 2019, for travel through January 4, 2020.
