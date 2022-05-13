La Coleccion Resorts Blog | May 13, 2022 9:55 AM ET
Save Big on a Vacation This Memorial Day Weekend
As Memorial Day weekend approaches, many people are hoping to throw together last-minute plans. Some prefer getting together with family and friends and others are looking forward to a quiet, relaxing weekend.
Those hoping to throw together a last-minute trip are in luck, as La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana has a promotion going on to save travelers up to 60 percent on their vacations.
Travelers can choose from several destinations including Acapulco, Cancun, Cozumel, Los Cabos, San Miguel de Allende and Punta Cana, among others.
There’s no better way to kick off summer than with a Memorial Day weekend vacation. La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana is committed to offering dream vacations for every guest that visits. Families and friends are sure to create unforgettable memories.
From Cancun vacations to unique experiences in San Miguel de Allende, the hotel company has a property to fit every traveler’s needs.
“Whether friends are gathering for the first time in years for an adventure in Cozumel or reuniting with loved ones for a luxurious weekend on the sunny beaches of Cancun – the diversity of our resorts and destinations will surely provide our guests with memorable moments for years to come,” said Mauricio Aceves, vice president of business development for Posadas, La Coleccion Resort by Fiesta Americana’s parent company.
