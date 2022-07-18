Eric Bowman | July 18, 2022 8:48 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Delays and Cancellations - An Unfortunate but Natural Part of Air Travel
Delays and cancellations will always happen in the aviation industry.
About one out of every five flights in the U.S. was significantly delayed in 2019, according to the Department of Transportation’s annual Air Travel Consumer report.
US airlines posted an on-time arrival rate of 79% in 2019, which was the third year in a row that number dropped.
Things were not super great when it came to delays and cancellations before the pandemic. So, people should give up on the negative hate happening toward airlines this summer.
Naturally, the number bounced back in 2020 since fewer people were flying. There was an on-time arrival rate of 84.5% in 2020, but it dropped to 81.1% in 2021.
There is absolutely no doubt that 2022’s numbers are going to be lower.
The terms flight delays and flight cancellations have been trending higher on Google searches this year.
The worst US airports for delays and cancellations this summer showcase that most of the problems happen on the east coast, but this is definitely an issue across the country and things aren’t going too well in other parts of the world.
Should it be better?
Yes.
Will it, though?
I’m hopeful that in time it will.
As prices rise and the US airlines are all pointing toward their strongest earnings since the pandemic (and having received government bailouts), it's fair for people to be a little upset these days.
However, the air travel experience isn’t entirely chaotic.
2022 has had its difficulties, and there may still be some rough experiences ahead for some travelers. It’s never going to be a 100% rate, but airlines are working to hire more people and they know the last thing they need is for the continued narrative to be focused all on these delays and cancellations.
It’s important for people to remember though that these delays and cancellations will happen every year, so you must be prepared. Planning ahead will make all the difference.
It’s unfortunate, but it’s a natural part of the aviation industry. Here’s to hoping 2023 will yield better numbers, especially during the peak travel times.
Where are you traveling next? Let me know your thoughts on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
Voting is now open for the 2022 Travvy Awards
U.S. extends COVID-19 public emergency – what it means for travel.
Travel advisors highlight emerging trends and new challenges.
Top trending bucket list destinations.
Spirit postponed the merger vote for the fourth time.
The hotel industry recovery is improving.
Jamaica to create a new tourism zone for high-end travelers.
Top Offers
The top travel deals for July.
For all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals.
More United States
More by Eric Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS