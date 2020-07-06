Eric Bowman | July 06, 2020 1:58 PM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Best Way to Book Travel
Are you stressed about the idea travel right now?
Have no fear, for travel agents and advisors can help you.
Booking a vacation on your own via the internet can be daunting, especially in the era of COVID-19.
Whether or not you want to travel now, later in 2020, or not until 2021, booking through a travel agent or advisor is the best path a traveler can take to ensure a stress-free situation as well as guarantee they’re getting the most bang for their buck.
After all, money is tight for nearly everyone right now.
If you feel like your budget is small but you still want to travel, booking through an advisor is how you truly find the best deals.
If you book online instead of with an actual person, who will cover you if something goes wrong?
Instead of being on hold on the phone in those situations, if you book through an advisor, they will always have your back if something happens and you need help.
Agents and advisors will always fight for you. Here’s how to find a trusted travel agent near you.
