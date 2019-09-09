Eric Bowman | September 09, 2019 9:09 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Travel Industry Lends a Helping Hand
Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas last week. As people died and homes were destroyed, the travel industry rallied quickly to aid in relief.
Cruise lines stepped up in major ways, with Carnival Corporation donating $2 million and several of the other major lines donating $1 million dollars each. Many companies have their own private islands located in the Bahamas.
Airlines also sent flights with supplies and donated to relief effort campaigns. Millions in aid came pouring in for the Bahamas as Hurricane Dorian ran up along the southeast coast. It was great to cover as power players in the industry came together to help a country in need.
Unfortunately, catastrophic hurricanes are happening more frequently. Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Florida, the Carolinas and Houston, Texas are all destinations that sustained massive damage and loss in the last few years.
Perhaps the way the industry committed so quickly to large relief for the Bahamas can become the new norm post-storm. After all, we can’t stop mother nature. We can only control how we respond to tragedy and adversity. Kudos to the large corporations with deep pockets for stepping up this past week to help those in the Bahamas recover.
You can help by donating here and by booking travel to the Bahamas. Tourism income will no doubt be needed for the road to recovery, just as it still is for Puerto Rico as it is still feeling an impact from Hurricane Maria.
Additionally, we can always lend a helping hand no matter where we travel. From volunteer tourism opportunities to eco-friendly travel, there are plenty of ways to provide help to others and our environment. And never forget how powerful even a simple smile can be.
