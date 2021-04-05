Eric Bowman | April 05, 2021 11:00 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Thoughts on the CDC’s New Travel Guidelines
Finally, the CDC came through with multiple updated guidelines for travel.
Not only did they announce recommendations for vaccinated travelers this past Friday, but the CDC also issued an update to the Conditional Sail Order (CSO) for cruises.
Both items were long overdue in my opinion.
Americans have been receiving vaccinations for a couple of months now, and the cruise industry has been stuck in wait and see mode for nearly six months.
I’ve heard from many in the industry how thrilled they were about the news that the CDC says vaccinated travelers no longer need to test before or after their travel plans. Travelers returning to the U.S. from international trips will still be required to present a negative COVID-19 test to fly back into the country though, but one can’t help but wonder how much longer that will be in place for those who are vaccinated.
The belief is that more and more vaccinated travelers will begin to make travel plans as bookings are already increasing for some travel advisors, especially those serving luxury travel clientele.
On the cruise side though, many advisors I spoke with felt the CDC’s new updates to the CSO were a bit of a letdown. The rest of the phases of the CSO are outlined, but people were expecting more, like official dates to launch test voyages and restart passenger sailings.
One cruise advisor told me he felt like what was announced last Friday could have and should have been done months ago, and I have to agree.
But as I try to find the positive in everything, I am overjoyed that overall, things are looking up for the travel industry and the bounce back is coming soon.
What did you think of the CDC’s updated guidelines for travel? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
