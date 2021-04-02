Codie Liermann | April 02, 2021 5:30 PM ET
Why Now Is the Best Time To Get Global Entry
As I stood in the seemingly never-ending line at customs in the Atlanta airport, I watched several passengers use the Global Entry program and wondered why I don’t have it too.
A few years back, I finally got myself TSA PreCheck, but it still didn’t make sense to me why I wouldn’t have gone with Global Entry instead, as the majority of my travel is international.
Then it dawned on me – when I originally looked into it a few years ago, the only available appointments were months out, and the process seemed a bit more extensive. With the intention of getting Global Entry (a program that allows for an expedited entry into the U.S. from international destinations) in the future, I settled for TSA PreCheck, which provides travelers with a seamless experience at security when departing from U.S. airports.
After a hiatus from travel during the coronavirus pandemic followed by two brutal experiences at both the Atlanta and Dallas Fort Worth international airports, I looked into the Global Entry program once again. Signing up and getting approved for an interview was a breeze and, to my surprise, there were next-day interview slots available.
The interview was just as easy as applying. The Customs and Border Protection officer conducting the interview was the only other person I saw in the building, which meant no long lines and no wait times.
Shortly after the interview, I was provided with my membership number, and I can now use this program for five years before it’s time to renew it.
The domestic and international airport scene continues to get busier with each trip I take. We saw how even the announcements of vaccines led to a surge in travel planning, and now the CDC just today issued new travel guidelines for vaccinated Americans. This means more and more travelers will be filling the airports, renewing passports and, most likely, applying for the Global Entry program.
With several available interview slots and non-existent lines, now is the time to get Global Entry. You’ll thank yourself during your next trip when you’re skipping the line during a seamless arrival back in the States.
To learn more or to apply, visit ttp.cbp.dhs.gov.
More United States
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS