Last updated: 10:00 PM ET, Tue November 16 2021

gallery icon How US Airlines Rank for On-Time Flights

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke November 16, 2021

1/14
Hawaiian Airlines plane landing at Los Angeles International Airport
Hawaiian Airlines plane landing at Los Angeles International Airport. (photo via mixmotive/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

How Prompt Is Your Airline?

This holiday travel season could prove more challenging compared to previous as surging demand for domestic travel combines with labor shortages brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic to form the perfect storm for last-minute flight delays and cancellations. Therefore, travelers will want to know which airlines they can rely on to get them to their destination in a timely fashion. The Family Vacation Guide recently looked at Bureau of Transportation Statistics' (BTS) "Airline On-Time Statistics and Delay Causes" data to determine the airlines that are most likely to face delays and cancellations. The following rankings are based on two years of data from July 2019 to July 2021.

1/14

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS