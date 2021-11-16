Alaska Airlines Makes Accessing Inflight Entertainment Easier
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood November 16, 2021
Ahead of the popular winter holiday travel period, Alaska Airlines announced the addition of a quicker inflight entertainment portal that works with most mobile phones, tablets or laptops.
Alaska’s new system cuts down on the number of clicks it takes to message friends, play one of more than 1,100 movies and TV shows or purchase satellite Wi-Fi.
The carrier has transformed its inflight entertainment and Wi-Fi offerings over the last three years, including the introduction of the airline’s Most Movies in the Sky program, which offers twice as many movies as its nearest competitor.
“We're always eager to implement new ways to make our technology work smarter and easier for our guests,” Alaska managing director Todd Traynor-Corey said. “This significant upgrade to our inflight entertainment portal is part of that effort, allowing everyone who uses it to have a more enjoyable flight.”
“Reliable connectivity and a wide variety of content are important to our guests,” Traynor-Corey continued. “On our coast-to-coast flights, about 70% of our flyers log on to our Wi-Fi or enjoy our free movies and TV.”
In addition to mainstream films, Alaska launched partnerships with film festivals across the West Coast and around the U.S. to showcase independent filmmakers from diverse backgrounds.
On the carrier’s mainline aircraft, Alaska is making it more convenient for travelers to keep their devices charged with holiday twinkle through power outlets at every seat.
“We're proud to offer the Most Movies in the Sky for free,” Alaska product manager David Scotland said. “We also take tremendous pride in cultivating a rich variety of diverse content from partners like the Superfest Disability Film Festival and Code.org.”
“This month, we're showcasing holiday movies including films from Hallmark's legendary Countdown to Christmas lineup,” Scotland continued.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS