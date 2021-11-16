Last updated: 01:51 PM ET, Tue November 16 2021

Alaska Airlines Makes Accessing Inflight Entertainment Easier

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood November 16, 2021

Enjoy inflight entertainment on your own device on Alaska Airlines flights.
Enjoy inflight entertainment on your own device on Alaska Airlines flights. (photo via Alaska Airlines Media)

Ahead of the popular winter holiday travel period, Alaska Airlines announced the addition of a quicker inflight entertainment portal that works with most mobile phones, tablets or laptops.

Alaska’s new system cuts down on the number of clicks it takes to message friends, play one of more than 1,100 movies and TV shows or purchase satellite Wi-Fi.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Holiday Travel
Celebrating over food with friends.

TSA Provides Tips for Traveling With Thanksgiving Foods

Fifth Avenue NYC

NYC & Company Promotes Holiday Travel

Tourists at the airport waiting for the flight to be announced on the arrival departure board

gallery icon Tips for Traveling Around the Holidays

Traveler with Santa hat in airport

Using a Travel Advisor Is a Growing Trend for Holiday Season...

The carrier has transformed its inflight entertainment and Wi-Fi offerings over the last three years, including the introduction of the airline’s Most Movies in the Sky program, which offers twice as many movies as its nearest competitor.

“We're always eager to implement new ways to make our technology work smarter and easier for our guests,” Alaska managing director Todd Traynor-Corey said. “This significant upgrade to our inflight entertainment portal is part of that effort, allowing everyone who uses it to have a more enjoyable flight.”

“Reliable connectivity and a wide variety of content are important to our guests,” Traynor-Corey continued. “On our coast-to-coast flights, about 70% of our flyers log on to our Wi-Fi or enjoy our free movies and TV.”

In addition to mainstream films, Alaska launched partnerships with film festivals across the West Coast and around the U.S. to showcase independent filmmakers from diverse backgrounds.

On the carrier’s mainline aircraft, Alaska is making it more convenient for travelers to keep their devices charged with holiday twinkle through power outlets at every seat.

“We're proud to offer the Most Movies in the Sky for free,” Alaska product manager David Scotland said. “We also take tremendous pride in cultivating a rich variety of diverse content from partners like the Superfest Disability Film Festival and Code.org.”

“This month, we're showcasing holiday movies including films from Hallmark's legendary Countdown to Christmas lineup,” Scotland continued.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Map of the United States.

The Cheapest Place to Fly to From Each State

Man Yells ‘It’s a Free Country’ While Causing Wild, Vulgar Scene at MSP Airport

United Restarts Onboard Sales of Hard Liquor

American Airlines Plans To Eliminate 27 Routes

Spirit Airlines Expands International Connectivity

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS