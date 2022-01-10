The Most Exciting New Airline Routes of 2022
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli January 10, 2022
Triggering New Wanderlust in 2022
With an expectation of returning to normal, particularly with the hopes that business and international routes come back, airlines are set to introduce some exciting, highly anticipated trips in 2022. Here are 10 of them that should trigger some wanderlust for folks in the respective cities.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
- United Airlines Cutting Flights as Nearly 3,000 Workers Have COVID
- International Travel Expected to Jump After Europe Relaxes Restrictions
- Southwest Partners With Health Company to Offer Passengers Rapid COVID Test
- Martha Stewart To Open Las Vegas Restaurant
- Addressing Flight Attendant Concerns, Alaska Airlines Cuts Some Onboard Services
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS