The World's 10 Safest Airlines for 2022
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke January 06, 2022
Safety in the Skies
Leading safety, product, and COVID-19 rating website, AirlineRatings.com, has revealed its annual rankings of the world's safest airlines. This year's top 10 list has been shaken up a bit but travelers will find plenty of familiar names among the best for safety and security heading into 2022. Here's a look at how the top 10 shakes out.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS