Patrick Clarke January 06, 2022

Air New Zealand Dreamliner in flight
Air New Zealand Dreamliner in flight. (Photo via Air New Zealand)

Safety in the Skies

Leading safety, product, and COVID-19 rating website, AirlineRatings.com, has revealed its annual rankings of the world's safest airlines. This year's top 10 list has been shaken up a bit but travelers will find plenty of familiar names among the best for safety and security heading into 2022. Here's a look at how the top 10 shakes out. 

