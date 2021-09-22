Top US Airports for Traveler Satisfaction in 2021
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke September 22, 2021
The Airports Winning Over Passengers
J.D. Power has released its 2021 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, revealing that overall traveler satisfaction with North American airports reached a record high in the early part of the year (July 2020 to January 2021). However, as passenger volumes increase and airports struggle to combat the ongoing labor shortage brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, more recent satisfaction scores (January 2021 to July 2021) show a decline in customer satisfaction.
Now in its 16th year, the study looked at more than 13,000 survey responses from U.S. and Canadian travelers from August 2020 through July 2021. J.D. Power analyzed both mega airports (33 million or more passengers per year) and large airports (10 to 32.9 million passengers per year) based on six key factors of passenger satisfaction, including terminal facilities; airport arrival/departure; baggage claim; security check; check-in/baggage check; and food, beverage and retail. Medium airports (4.5 to 9.9 million passengers per year) were not eligible for 2021 due to reduced passenger volumes. Here's a look at the airports that fared the best for traveler satisfaction in 2021.
